Assured Performance: eLobby Multimedia Platform for Body Shops ‘Like Old Waiting-Room Video on Steroids’

Assured Performance has signed an agreement with Irvine, Calif.-based Advantego Technologies to offer a new multimedia marketing tool for collision repairers.

eLOBBY is a proprietary Internet-based platform that electronically displays shop-specific commercial messaging, official certification signage and automaker-branded consumer-education videos, according to Assured Performance.

“eLOBBY will allow shops to deliver highly credible ‘OEM-Certified Repair Provider’ messaging, select signage and shop-specific advertising to consumers as they arrive to a shop’s lobby,” Assured Performance said.

Advantego and Assured Performance developed eLOBBY to help shops reinforce their branding and leverage their OEM certifications to build consumer trust, the certification network said.

The customizable eLOBBY system delivers multimedia content via TV monitors, counter displays and/or digital picture frames to enhance customers’ on-site experience, according to Assured Performance.

“eLOBBY is like the old waiting-room video on steroids,” said Scott Biggs, CEO and founder of Assured Performance. “Now our shops have a turnkey system to educate the consumer with professional messaging that is reinforced by the credibility and influence of the auto manufacturers using this state-of-the-art tool. Collectively, our network can deliver a professional certification message to 10 to 15 million consumers right through the certified shop’s lobby.”

Assured Performance calls eLOBBY “a revolutionary e-marketing tool that is integral to promoting the OEM Certification 2.0 – CRP Model.”

All automakers participating in the Assured Performance joint-effort certification program offer a series of consumer messages surrounding the value and importance of their OEM certification. Using eLOBBY, certified repair providers can display the OEM messages interlaced with their official certification signage.

As part of the ongoing service provided by Advantego through its exclusive agreement with Assured Performance, certified collision care providers also can add their own TV commercials, before-and-after pictures, consumer testimonials and other consumer-facing information.