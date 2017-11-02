Audatex Launches Vehicle Health Check

Audatex announced the launch of Audatex Vehicle Health Check (VHC).

The next-generation vehicle scan, diagnostic and repair solution delivers comprehensive and accurate full system scans of the computer systems in today’s vehicles to ensure their operability before putting them back on the road after a collision or mechanical repair, according to Audatex.

“As the growing population of smart cars and ADAS-equipped vehicles (advance driver-assisted systems) escalates, so does the need for an advanced solution to properly diagnose the systems when those vehicles have been in an accident and require electronics or mechanical repair,” said Don Mikrut, VP of Collision Repair Services at Audatex. “This Vehicle Health Check provides the automotive repair industry with the ability to confidently scan, diagnose and confirm the full health of those cars’ electronics.”

The collision industry is facing an emerging landscape where the complexity of electronic systems diagnostics and subsequent repairs are superseding that of the hard parts, requiring new tools and solutions to stay accurate and efficient. Extending beyond typical code reading technology, estimators and technicians need to understand probable causes and proven repairs in order to reduce expensive and timely sublet operations.

This is where the power of a full system scan combined with Solera’s extensive knowledgebase allows the VHC to leverage the more than 60,000 repair shops using and contributing to the Identifix knowledgbase and more than 80,000 technicians that are part of the iATN network.

“Since I’ve been using Identifix, the shop’s diagnostic time has been cut by at least 70 percent,” said Rick Miner, owner of Miner’s Auto Repair. “The great thing about Identifix is that it helps us zero in on the system causing the problem, and with the added OEM features, I have all the information I need in one place.”

Serving everyone from front-line estimators to the most advanced technicians, the Audatex Vehicle Health Check will be available in early 2018 with multiple package options to meet the varying budgets, diagnostic needs and skill levels of the industry, according to Audatex. These packages include:

VHC Pro – This package includes a portable Bluetooth vehicle connectivity interface and an intuitive mobile application for smartphones and tablets. Users can quickly perform full system scans and produce a comprehensive health report that includes confirmed fixes from the Identifix platform.

VHC Technician Kit– An all-in-one solution aimed at the technician that needs to not only read the codes but also diagnose and plan the repair, this kit includes a ruggedized and warrantied 10.1" tablet and full access to the Identifix DirectHit solution with OE procedures, wire diagrams, recall and TSB documents and repository of millions of industry confirmed fixes. For additional assistance, this includes integrated access to the network of expert technicians on iATN or paid access to the Identifix repair hotline.

