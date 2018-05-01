Auto Care Association Publishes 2018 Collision Repair Trends Report

Americans drove a combined 3.2 trillion miles over the last recorded 12-month period, which resulted in $45.8 billion in collision repair-related sales and services, according to data published in a new report from the Auto Care Association.

The $45.8 billion represents nearly one in every five dollars (16.5 percent) spent in the automotive aftermarket, according to the association.

The Auto Care Association’s new report, “Collision Repair Trends: Industry Statistics and Analysis,” delves into the latest data on the collision repair industry.

The report aggregates industry information from government entities, independent research supplier databases and the Auto Care Association’s internal research.

The 2018 report provides in-depth insight into the U.S. collision repair sector of the auto care industry including the paint, body and equipment (PBE) industry, and also provides an overview of key industry trends in Canada, according to the association.

Designed to help collision repair professionals understand their sector’s trends and guide their business decisions on the road ahead, the report includes chapters on:

Traffic Annual miles driven Roadway congestion Vehicle collisions Size of the collision repair industry Body shop profiles Motor vehicle body work, CPI Direct repair programs Parts analysis State summary statistics Collision repair industry of Canada

The 54-page report is $225 for Auto Care Association members and $450 for non-members. To purchase the report, click here. For questions, contact [email protected].