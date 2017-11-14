Auto Care Association Releases 2018 State of Auto Care Report

The Auto Care Association announced it has released its 2018 State of Auto Care report, a comprehensive resource of the industry’s key facts, most pressing issues and how the association is addressing them from every possible angle.

With the average age of vehicles on the road accelerating, the U.S. auto care industry’s projected value of $381 billion for 2017 is showing no signs of slowing down, signaling towards an upward trend of $421.2 billion by 2020. The State of Auto Care serves as a valuable digital guide to navigating this fast-paced, constantly evolving industry. The report includes sections on:

Advocacy: advancement of the interests of the auto care industry and protections of the industry’s right to conduct business before state and federal legislators and regulators

Technology: developments of technology standards and best practices that can be used to leverage economies of scale, including the newly-branded Vehicle Information Portal (VIP)

Telematics: developments of vehicle technology and the newest privacy challenges being presented to both aftermarket industry businesses and their consumers

Market intelligence: the most up-to-date and relevant industry research, including current industry trend evaluations and exclusive industry data and analysis resources

International: identification and promotion of international business opportunities through the support of international regulations and treaties that assist the industry’s efforts to reach customers worldwide

Professional development: opportunities spanning education, careers and awards enabling members to keep pace with the fast-paced auto care industry

Events: dynamic opportunities throughout the upcoming year for all communities of membership and the auto care industry to make connections, do business and get informed

Communications: continued expansion of the way the association communicates with key audiences in response to the changing digital landscape to increase in the awareness, profile and influence of the industry via popular media channels

Inside, readers will also find key statistics on market size, employment, consumer preference, vehicle sales, lifespan of vehicles, maintenance, imports/exports and more. To access the full report, click here.