Automotive Management Institute Announces Director of Collision Industry Outreach

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) announced that Michael Cassata has joined the organization in the newly created role of director of collision industry outreach.

In this role, Cassata will assist AMi in developing industry relationships and soliciting support for its many programs while promoting the broader value and relevance of the organization, AMi noted. In addition, Cassata will help in the development of future programs to ensure the continued growth and service to the industry’s educational, and professional credential needs.

“Mike and I have worked together for many years promoting professionalism and education in the industry,” AMi President Jeff Peevy said. “I am excited to have his assistance in the growth and expansion of AMi. He has always been a strong advocate of exceptional customer service, which fits well with our nonprofit organization’s service culture.”

Cassata recently retired from Amica Insurance, where he held positions as national repair assistance program manager (DRP), national CAT manager and salvage/recovery manager. Since his retirement, Cassata has offered consulting services through his company, Hammer Insights. He was the founding member of the I-CAR Rochester Committee and continues to serve on numerous industry advisory committees.

“I have been supportive of AMi’s new, relevant programs and now look forward to playing a role in the organization’s future growth and service to the industry,” Cassata said. “I believe we must continue to grow, evolve and learn in every aspect of our lives. This is a perfect fit for the AMi message, and I am so happy to be working with Jeff and his staff to promote this to our industry.”

Cassata can be contacted at [email protected].

The nonprofit Automotive Management Institute was established in 1989 to answer the demand for continuing education and industry-accepted recognition programs tailored specifically for the business needs of the automotive service and repair industry. To date, AMi programs have attracted more than 260,000 enrollments throughout North America.