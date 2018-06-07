Body Shop Business
Automotive Management Institute Honors Class of 2018

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi), a leading industry provider of management education for automotive service and collision repair professionals, held its first graduation ceremony of 2018 on May 4 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Hotel and Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The formal graduation ceremony was part of the Automotive Service Association’s “Celebration of Excellence” award ceremony, which recognized individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to AMi, ASA and/or the automotive repair industry.

AMi recognized students earning the Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM), Accredited Master Collision-Repair Estimator (AMCE) and Accredited Master Automotive Manager (AMAM) designations during the ceremony.

“It was an honor to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of this group of industry professionals during our graduation ceremony,” said AMi President Jeff Peevy, AMAM. “We are excited to see the growth of AMi reflected in the number of graduates and the diversity of certificates and professional designations being awarded.”

AMi role-based designations highlight the growing role soft skills and business management education play in the success of today’s automotive repair business. Students focus on multiple core categories of training and professional development: financial management, sales and marketing, operational management, HR and personnel development, IT management, risk management and leadership.

