Autonomous Shuttle Operations Launched at University of Buffalo

Robotic Research and its partner Local Motors have initiated operations of the OLLI autonomous electric shuttle at the University of Buffalo.

The University of Buffalo will leverage the OLLI shuttle from Robotic Research for autonomous vehicle education and mapping while also testing the shuttles for campus transportation. The project is being co-managed by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the New York State Department of Transportation.

Robotic Research LLC is a small, minority-owned engineering and technology company that provides advanced autonomy software and robotic technology and solutions to numerous commercial and federal government customers. For example, the company currently serves as the autonomy kit provider on the U.S. Army’s Expedient Leader Follower program for autonomous convoy operations of large supply vehicles.

Additional information about the Robotic Research/Local Motors collaboration on autonomous vehicles, including the OLLI shuttle, can be found here.