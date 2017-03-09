Axalta Employees and GoBabyGo! Customize Cars for Toddlers with Cognitive or Physical Disabilities

Employees of Axalta Coating Systems, in collaboration with GoBabyGo!, recently retrofitted and presented six families with toy cars that address each toddler’s specific mobility needs.

During the event, employees met with each child and his/her family to identify vehicle customization needs and then celebrated as the children took their first lap in their new ride.

GoBabyGo! is a national program from the University of Delaware that empowers children with disabilities to become independently mobile through the use of custom-fitted motorized vehicles.

“We are honored to take part in such a heartwarming experience that is rewarding for our employees as well as the families involved,” said Michael Bollan, Axalta North America business director. “Working with the GoBabyGo! organization provides an opportunity for our team to use their science and technology skills in a creative way, while helping families from our own community.”

The vehicles were decorated to match the unique personality of each child and then test-driven for fit and comfort by the children. Retrofitted cars promote independent mobility, which helps to develop cognitive, social, motor and language skills in younger children who are not able to freely move on their own.

GoBabyGo! began in 2006 at the University of Delaware as a program created by Dr. Cole Galloway to give children with spina bifida, cerebral palsy, down syndrome and other mobility disabilities the opportunity to socialize and move around with their siblings and peers. The program connects local clinics across the United States who have children in need with sponsors who create free custom GoBabyGo! cars as a team-building exercise.

“The same joy and excitement experienced by every dancer or musician, astronaut or athlete can be seen in newly mobile children,” Galloway said. “Fun is key here – it unlocks brain development and exploratory drive for the child, and it ignites active, engaged play from adults and peers.”