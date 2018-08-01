Body Shop Business
News
ago

Axalta Expands Liquid Coatings Production

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Deadline for National Auto Body Council Award Nominations is Sept. 15

Collision Industry Hall of Eagles to Hold Induction Ceremony

Jean-Francoise Dumoulin Grabs First Podium in No. 04 Spectra Premium Car

AASP/MA Delivers Fun at Annual Golf Outing

Insurance Auto Auctions Opens New Facility in Wichita

Illinois Auto Body Shop Files Class-Action Against State Farm

Rogue Insurance Adjusters, Repairers Arrested in Auto Scam Ring

California Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Causes Controversy

Rhode Island Aftermarket Part Legislation Goes into Effect

Nissan to Use Ultra-Strong, High-Formability Steel in New Vehicles

Axalta has announced a 30,000-square-foot expansion of its Jacksonville, Texas, production facility. The expansion is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2019 and will increase Axalta’s liquid industrial coatings production capacity in North America by approximately one million gallons annually.

The Jacksonville plant has experienced continued growth over the past year, emerging as one of Axalta’s most efficient and productive manufacturing plants. The plant specializes in waterborne, low-VOC and solvent-based industrial coatings, in addition to an array of other high-performance products.

“We’re enthusiastic about the continued investment and development in the site’s manufacturing and formulation capabilities,” said David Heflin, Axalta vice president, Global Industrial Coating Systems. “This expansion will allow our team to continue to deliver high volume and world-class solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers.”

Show Full Article