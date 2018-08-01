Axalta Expands Liquid Coatings Production

Axalta has announced a 30,000-square-foot expansion of its Jacksonville, Texas, production facility. The expansion is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2019 and will increase Axalta’s liquid industrial coatings production capacity in North America by approximately one million gallons annually.

The Jacksonville plant has experienced continued growth over the past year, emerging as one of Axalta’s most efficient and productive manufacturing plants. The plant specializes in waterborne, low-VOC and solvent-based industrial coatings, in addition to an array of other high-performance products.

“We’re enthusiastic about the continued investment and development in the site’s manufacturing and formulation capabilities,” said David Heflin, Axalta vice president, Global Industrial Coating Systems. “This expansion will allow our team to continue to deliver high volume and world-class solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers.”