Axalta Coating Systems cut the ribbon on a brand-new Customer Experience Center on May 17 in Concord, North Carolina.

National and local media were there to cover the event, which featured the following speakers: former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports Owner Rick Hendrick, Axalta CEO Charles Shaver, Axalta North America President Mike Carr, and Axalta North America Director of Sales Jim Muse.

The 36,000-square-foot Customer Experience Center features next-generation educational, meeting, exhibit and event spaces which customers can use to gain the knowledge and methods they need to apply coatings and deploy color-matching technology.

When visitors walk into the lobby, they can experience the history and future of Axalta through interactive exhibits and product displays. A learning center with high-tech classrooms allows for on-site and remote educational experiences. There is also a collaborative color lab and paint technology center.

“As a global coatings leader, we’re dedicated to revolutionizing the customer experience through modern facilities, innovative products and application techniques, and world-class service,” said Axalta CEO Charles Shaver. “The development of the 36,000-square-foot Customer Experience Center training and conference facility is Axalta’s latest step toward fulfilling that commitment.”