Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic Opens in Sweden

Axalta Coating Systems announced that it has officially opened its new, ultra-modern Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic. The move underscores Axalta’s strong commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products and services to its customers in the global refinishing industry.

The facility, which is located in Sisjön, 20 minutes south of Gothenburg, Sweden, houses not only the latest generation training center for Axalta’s three global refinish brands – Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox – but also the new offices for the Nordic refinish management organization and the Swedish refinish sales organization.

“The Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic is well-placed to benefit from Axalta’s 150 years of experience and expertise,” said Gilles Navez, marketing and strategy director for Axalta in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “It is designed to be a welcoming facility where refinishers from Nordic countries can enhance their skills using the latest products and equipment in a modern environment. Everything has been developed to ensure that the refinishers who train here not only receive the best possible course experience and return to their body shops with self-confidence and skills, but also learn how to work as efficiently as possible.”

The Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic has been specially designed for maximum energy savings and to meet future environmental requirements. Participants visiting the Academy for training courses will discover three training rooms for effective learning and team building, two cutting-edge spraybooths and three mixing rooms, one for each of the three refinish brands. The Academy also boasts a comfortable lounge area decorated with true Scandinavian flair where course delegates can relax or talk with colleagues.

