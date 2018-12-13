Body Shop Business
Axalta’s Commercial Transportation Coatings on Display During 2018 Rush Enterprises Tech Skills Rodeo

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Axalta's Commercial Transportation Coatings on Display During 2018 Rush Enterprises Tech Skills Rodeo

Axalta announced that it served as the sponsor of the 2018 Rush Enterprises Tech Skills Rodeo at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas Dec. 10-12. The event brought together Rush Truck Centers’ technicians from across the U.S. to compete in a painting skills competition using Axalta’s Imron Elite polyurethane products.

“To earn a spot at the Rodeo, technicians must demonstrate an aptitude of standard paint repair procedures through written tests and now we get to see that knowledge applied in person,” said Troy Weaver, vice president of Axalta North America Refinish. “Their ability to apply a professional finish is not only key to winning here, it will help ensure the highest quality repair is performed during their normal work day back in Rush Truck Centers’ dealerships.”

Axalta coatings experts selected division winners and a grand champion based on a critical evaluation of the technicians’ knowledge from the written test assessments as well as their performances during the technical painting session. The competition closed with an awards dinner where winners were announced.

To learn more about Axalta Imron Elite and other commercial transportation products, visit axalta.us/transportation.

