BASF Color Ideation Vehicle Wins Big at Goodguys Del Mar

BASF announced that the 1940 Ford Convertible, “Lucille,” a Goolsby Customs build and owned by Debbie Walls and coated with BASF Glasurit 55 Line in a custom color, “Glasurit Cabernet, Goolsby Edition,” was awarded the 2018 Street Rod D’Elegance at the Goodguys Del Mar Nationals on April 8. The color was developed by builder Jonathan Goolsby through BASF Color Ideation.

Street Rod d’Elegance is one of Goodguys’ prestigious Top 12 awards, conceived to honor an elegant street rod from 1948 or older. The selection committee, made up of Goodguys staff members and renowned street rod builders, consider craftsmanship, fit, finish and overall design in the judging process.

“Through Color Ideation, we were able to make a color that is truly a Goolsby Customs original,” said Goolsby. “It looks every bit as stunning as we imagined it would on Lucille, and the depth of color brings the ’40 to a level beyond what we could have imagined. Glasurit Cabernet speaks to the time of the vehicle and really pulls the whole build together.”

Through the Color Ideation process, automotive builders work one-on-one with BASF global color expert Paul Czornij to develop a unique, signature BASF color for their builds. The first two Color Ideation colors were developed with Goolsby Customs in 2017: Glasurit Star Fire Blue, Goolsby edition for Time Merchant, the 1932 Ford Roadster, and Glasurit Cabernet, Goolsby Edition, for Lucille.

After launching BASF Color Ideation at SEMA 2017, more award-winning builders have signed on and are currently working with Czornij to develop colors for cars that will go on to compete for the Autorama Ridler Award, other Goodguys awards and in SEMA competitions.

For information about BASF, visit BASFrefinish.com.