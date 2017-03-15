BodyShop Business is now accepting nominations for its 2017 Executive of the Year Award. Two awards will be granted: one for a single-shop executive and one for a multi-shop executive. Any person employed in a collision repair shop as a manager or principle is eligible.

The award is given to a true collision repair “visionary,” someone who has experienced great success by being forward thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners will be selected based on experience, special achievements and involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

The deadline to submit a nomination is April 15, 2017. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Click here to access the entry form. To read a story on last year’s winners, click here.