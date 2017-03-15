Body Shop Business
News/Executives of the Year
ago

BodyShop Business Now Accepting Nominations for 2017 Executive of the Year

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

I-Car Announces 2017 International Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Insurers Point to Importance of Data Access for Setting Autonomous Vehicle Rates

BodyShop Business Now Accepting Nominations for 2017 Executive of the Year

Older Drivers Embracing Safety Technology, But Wary of Autonomous Vehicles

SEM Releases Standard Operating Procedure for Sprayed-On Bedliners

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

2016 winners April Lausch and Harry Moppert Sr.

BodyShop Business is now accepting nominations for its 2017 Executive of the Year Award. Two awards will be granted: one for a single-shop executive and one for a multi-shop executive. Any person employed in a collision repair shop as a manager or principle is eligible.

The award is given to a true collision repair “visionary,” someone who has experienced great success by being forward thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners will be selected based on experience, special achievements and involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

The deadline to submit a nomination is April 15, 2017. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Click here to access the entry form. To read a story on last year’s winners, click here.

Show Full Article