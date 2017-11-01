I-CAR Honors Gene Scambray with Chairman’s Award



I-CAR, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, has named Gene Scambray as the recipient of its 2017 Chairman’s Award.

The award recognizes an individual or organization whose contributions to I-CAR have been significant or extraordinary. The Chairman’s Award recipient is selected by the Executive Committee of the I-CAR International Board of Directors.

Scambray has more than 40 years of experience in the collision industry, including more than 20 years as director of industry relations at Copart. Prior to Copart, he was employed for 20-plus years with AAA Northern as a claims executive. He is a 2007 inductee into the Hall of Eagles.

From 2002 until February 2009, and again between 2011 and March 2017, Scambray served terms on the I-CAR Board of Directors, including time on the Executive Committee. While a board member, he was on the Board Audit Committee, Board Recruitment, Development & Succession Committee, and the Board Compensation & HR Committee. Scambray continues to dedicate his time and talent to I-CAR by serving on these committees.

He has demonstrated his commitment to the industry through his participation on the MOTOR Industry Advisory Committee, ISO Physical Damage Committee, Mitchell Insurance Advisory Committee and Industry Data Base Committee.

“I have known Gene for over 25 years,” said Ron Vincenzi, I-CAR treasurer and Executive Committee member of the International Board of Directors. “He is a man who is fair and reasonable with his decisions and resolutions. You can always go to him with an issue and receive a tempered and well-thought-out response. I am thrilled to present this award to him as congratulations for all of his efforts in support of I-CAR and the collision repair industry.”

The Chairman’s Award was presented on Nov. 1 in conjunction with the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.