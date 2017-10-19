Body Shop Business
Technology/Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems
ago

I-CAR Offers Overview of Lane-Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

I-CAR has posted an overview of lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist on its Repairability Technical Support portal.

Both features, which fall under the umbrella of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), utilize a forward-facing camera, located near the interior rearview mirror. Depending on the OEM, the vehicle might be equipped with or more cameras, I-CAR explains.

Lane-departure warning alerts the driver if the camera sees that the vehicle is close to breaching the lane-marking line. With lane-keep assist, the camera tells another system to move the vehicle back into the center of the lane.

“Understanding how the systems function can shorten diagnostic times,” I-CAR says. “Knowing what part of the system to test will help prevent installing parts that don’t actually fix the problem.”

For more, read “Understanding the Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist Systems” on the I-CAR Repairability Technical Support portal.

