CARSTAR Auto World Collision Opens as First CARSTAR Location in San Francisco

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto World Collision in San Francisco, Calif., owned by Jason Wong.

CARSTAR Auto World Collision has served the South San Francisco and Bay Area communities as Auto World Collision with high-quality collision repairs for the past 20 years. It offers free collision repair estimates, state-of-the-art laser-precision unibody and frame repair equipment, bumper repair, expert color matching, towing assistance, vehicle pick-up and delivery, a nationwide warranty for most repairs, and rental cars through Enterprise.

The certified technicians at CARSTAR Auto World Collision are trained to work on all makes and models and participate in ongoing education programs on the latest vehicle technologies and materials. They also specialize in Subaru, Volkswagen and Audi vehicles.

“We continue to expand our presence in Northern California and are proud to welcome CARSTAR Auto World Collision and owner Jason Wong to our CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR North America. “We’re honored to have Jason bring his years of experience and community service to our network. Our first location in San Francisco will provide the highest-quality collision repairs and excellent customer service for drivers in the region.”

