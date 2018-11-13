CARSTAR in Omaha-Area Helps Deliver Recycled Ride

CARSTAR has announced that it helped donate the keys to a Dodge Journey to the Salvation Army during their annual Tree of Lights Kickoff last Thursday night in Omaha, Neb., thanks to State Farm, Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Keystone, among others, in conjunction with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 1,900 vehicles valued at more than $24 million.

A 2009 Dodge Journey was donated by State Farm. Technicians at CARSTAR Silver Hammer in Omaha, Neb., volunteered their skills to repair and refurbish the SUV.

State Farm offered the sport utility vehicle, which was declared a total loss due to hail damage.

“Dent Pros Omaha donated the paintless dent repair work on the Dodge Journey,“ said Greg Petersen, owner of CARSTAR Silver Hammer. “Our CARSTAR technicians volunteered their time to repair the remaining hail damage by conventional body repair methods.”

Added Kelly Pargett, public affairs specialist, State Farm, “State Farm has a mission to help life go right, and it’s rewarding to work with other businesses and nonprofit teams to see that mission come alive in the community.”

The four Omaha-area CARSTAR locations take turns repairing a salvaged vehicle each year. Platinum sponsor Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram donated OEM parts needed for the repair. Keystone donated new aluminum wheels for the SUV.

Petersen said many other businesses and organizations donated to make this gift possible. Vendors that provided donations of parts and services were Baxter Auto, Dent Pros Omaha, Keystone Automotive, Safelite AutoGlass, Auto Zone, Auto Tech, J.D. Casey Paint, 3B’s Towing, Nebraska Frame & Alignment, Charity Cars and the NABC.