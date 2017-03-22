CARSTAR Launches CARSTAR Express Barrie

CARSTAR Canada announced the opening of its newest location, CARSTAR Express Barrie, owned by multi-CARSTAR store owners Frank and Bernice DiVito.

Frank and Bernice have grown from having a privately-owned business in Toronto to opening their second CARSTAR location in Barrie. CARSTAR Express Barrie will provide a variety of services to customers including cosmetic restoration, damage appraisals, glass repairs, onsite discount car rental and shuttle services upon appointment.

“The best part about working with CARSTAR is that we feel like we’re part of a team, which is why we keep growing with them,” said Bernice DiVito. “There were no other collision repair centres in the area, so there was a need for us to expand with the growing community. We look forward to continue offering exceptional customer experience and reaching more people with our newest location.”

Added Collin Welsh, regional development manager, GTA East and Eastern Ontario, “Frank, Bernice and the entire team have been very involved with CARSTAR and give back to not only Cystic Fibrosis Canada, our charity of choice, but to the Barrie community supporting the local CAMH and Glowing Hearts initiatives. We are thrilled to have such generous and hardworking partners and are excited to be continuing our relationship with them through this new business venture.”