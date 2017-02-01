CARSTAR North America Expands Corporate Support Team

CARSTAR North America recently announced a number of changes to its corporate support team.

Dean Fisher will assume the role of chief growth officer for CARSTAR North America, working to help CARSTAR hit its target of 100 new stores for 2017. Leveraging his wealth of industry knowledge and experience, Fisher will be focused on building the CARSTAR franchise footprint in new markets across the United States, as well as advancing significant development initiatives, according to the company.

Melissa Miller has been promoted to vice president of operations for CARSTAR North America and will oversee all of CARSTAR’s operations in both the United States and Canada. Miller’s promotion will ensure that the brand leverages its best practices, volume and quality at all of its more than 500 locations, according to the company.

Also promoted are John Burns, national director of operations in the United States, and Ryan Anderson, national director of operations in Canada. Their focus will be to implement the North American CARSTAR operational strategy through the leadership of their area managers of operations. Both will focus on delivering the performance and profitability goals of franchise and insurance partnerships.

Hannah Ross has been promoted to director of marketing for CARSTAR North America, overseeing all marketing efforts for the CARSTAR brand. Ross will lead the growth for the brand and its franchisees for both Canada and the United States. With the move, Jennifer Benner has been promoted to marketing manager and will report to Ross as a part of the CARSTAR North America marketing team. Benner’s focus will be on the daily management of both national and regional marketing initiatives for CARSTAR Canadian franchise partners and continuing the success of its Shine Month outreach program.

Bethany Pugh has been promoted to Driven Brands communications supervisor, focusing on the internal communications efforts for CARSTAR North America and the Driven Brands corporate office.

CARSTAR is North America’s largest MSO network of independently owned collision repair facilities.