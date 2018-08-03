CCAR’s New YouTube Video Promotes OSHA’s Safe + Sound Week

Body Shop Business
The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR), through the OSHA Alliance program, has announced the release of a new video highlighting OSHA’s Safe + Sound Week initiative.

“While it may be common knowledge that CCAR is a leading supplier of online safety and hazardous materials training, many may not realize CCAR has earned an exclusive alliance with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA),” said CCAR President Charlie Ayers.

CCAR has been offering safe, clean and green resources and training modules to mechanical and collision repair shops, technical schools and OEM dealers for years. As a recognized not-for-profit organization, CCAR is also the only automotive-focused training organization with an OSHA Alliance.

Through the use of the video, CCAR makes it clear that safety should be any automotive facility’s first priority. Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide OSHA event meant to raise awareness and understanding and urge participation of management and employees alike to produce a systematic approach to creating a safety and health program to find and fix hazards in the workplace.

“CCAR looks forward to continuing our efforts with OSHA to enhance safety for the tens of thousands of men and women who work in the automotive industries,” said Ayers. “Working together, CCAR and OSHA will continue to seek innovative workplace solutions, develop effective training and education programs and communicate best practices for health and safety among employers and employees in the auto repair industry.”

To video the video, click here.

