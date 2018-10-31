Chief, Celette Announce Strategic Alliance to Build World’s Largest Vehicle Specification Databases

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Chief and Celette, two of the world’s leading providers of vehicle specification data, computerized measuring systems and collision repair equipment, are working together to jointly develop the most expansive databases of vehicle dimensional specifications in the industry. The companies announced the alliance today at the SEMA Show 2018.

Accurate vehicle dimensional specifications are crucial to the collision repair process. Computerized measuring systems like the Chief Meridian Live Mapping system and the Celette Naja electronic measuring system use dimensional specifications to determine necessary repairs.

Chief and Celette both already offer shops specifications for thousands of global vehicles. Through this alliance, they will leverage their individual data collection technologies and will share information so that both companies can expand their specification databases to provide maximum vehicle coverage to their customers.

“This is a key industry moment where two technically advanced companies with extensive experience can share technology for the sole purpose of providing our repair shops with the broadest forms of information available when making their repairs,” said Pierre Nicolau, president of Celette.

Added Mickey Swartz, vice president of global collision for Chief parent company Vehicle Service Group, “We are always looking for ways to add value to our customers. This is the type of industry cooperation that can provide shops with the best possible value proposition on their investments in measuring and structural repair equipment.”

Additional details on results of the alliance will be released as they become available.

