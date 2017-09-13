CIF Extends Assistance to Irma Victims, Explains How Industry Can Help

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that its current relief efforts to Hurricane Harvey victims will be extended to Hurricane Irma victims as well.

In addition, the foundation has assembled a “How to Help” guide for those who want to contribute to the relief efforts.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the foundation called on all shops, trade groups, equipment companies, paint vendors, insurers and all other industry stakeholders to support the relief efforts.

Highlighting the devastation, one shop owner told the foundation that his facility was buried in over 10 foot of debris and still had 6 to 7 feet of water inside. He lost everything, had no flood insurance and, more importantly, 30 of his employees are out of work with no income for themselves or their families.

Another manager at a dealership bodyshop shared that his painter and his family were airlifted off the roof of their home with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

CIF has emphasized that every dollar counts in the relief efforts.

“CIF was there after Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy – and other natural disasters – to deliver aid to those professionals in our industry impacted,” said Michael Quinn, chair of CIF Disaster Relief. “We have a dedicated group of volunteers that are working hard to identify those in need from within our industry and get them the help they need. If you know of persons in need, please send them our way, And if you want to help, please donate at the CIF website.”

To donate to the Disaster Relief Fund or apply for assistance, visit www.collisionindustryfoundation.org or contact CIF via email at [email protected]. To phone, call toll-free at (855) 424-3243 or direct at (804) 427-6982.

CIF is utilizing all donations for emergency living and/or tool replacement expenses.

More Ways to Help

The Collision Industry Foundation offered these ideas for providing ongoing support to those affected by the recent hurricanes: