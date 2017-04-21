Body Shop Business
Classic Collision Opens 19th Georgia Location

Classic Collision Inc. announced it has opened the doors of its 19th location in the north Georgia market. This new addition is located in Lawrenceville, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

This was a greenfield project from the ground up. Construction was just recently completed, and the shop has been set up to ensure the most efficient workflow possible in order to maintain its reputation for top-tier cycle times.

“Our aggressive growth strategy continues to march forward with the addition of our Lawrenceville location, no. 19 on our roster of quality providers of collision repair,” said Manfred Kammerer, owner and president of Classic Collision. “Very shortly, we will be announcing our 20th location as well. With this kind of growth, we know that having adequate human resources will be a key factor. As such, we are actively seeking interested parties who would like to join our exciting, highly qualified team of professionals.”

Classic Collision is the state of Georgia’s largest privately held local provider of auto body repair services in northern and central Georgia. Over time, the new Lawrenceville location will employ 20 to 25 people. Classic Collision employs over 500 people and is rated by two top tier insurers as being in the top 10 for customer satisfaction and cycle time. Classic’s facilities also provide collision repair work exclusively for 42 local automotive dealerships.

