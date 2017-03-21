Collision Industry Conference Definitions Committee Discusses 2017 Agenda

Members of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) Definitions Committee announced that the committee has several items on the docket this year, including an update to the Glossary of Terms work product and possible new terms such as “opt/alt OE parts,” “vehicle scanning,” “calibration” and “welding/fastening terminology.”

The committee’s co-chairs, Chris Evans from State Farm and Bob Keith from Assured Performance Network, provided the update during the conference’s January meeting in Palm Springs, Calif. Since then, Keith has stepped down because of personal commitments. Barry Dorn, owner of Dorn’s Body and Paint in Mechanicsville, Va., has replaced him.

During the next CIC, slated for April 19-20 in Pittsburgh, the committee will revisit a longtime project formerly known as the “Minimum Recommended Requirements for a ‘Class A’ Collision Repair Facility,” now drafted and viewable online as “Collision Industry Conference Collision Repair Provider Definition.”

“The committee has put a lot of work and conference time into the discussions that have led it to this point,” Evans said. “We hope the document draft, put forth by the committee, will be worthy of discussion and possible resolution to whether or not CIC will preserve this work product for the benefit of the industry.”

Attendees of the April meeting will discuss and vote on the work product. The entire agenda for the April meeting in Pittsburgh will be available on the conference website within two weeks of the event.