Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Accepting Nominations for Annual Awards

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) is accepting nominations for its annual awards.

CIECA is seeking nominations for individuals who are deserving of its Outstanding Leadership, Outstanding Contribution and Outstanding Dedication awards, and companies deserving of the Electronic Commerce Company of the Year.

All members, supporters or contributors to CIECA and its activities are eligible to receive an award.

Nominations close on Sept. 1.

To nominate an individual or company, visit the CIECA website.

