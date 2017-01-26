Collision Industry Foundation Gives to Flood Victim in West Virginia

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it has made a donation to an I-CAR volunteer and collision repair facility employee whose home was devastated by flooding in West Virginia.

The house of Lori Honaker, who works at Greenbrier Collision Center in Lewisburg, W.V., sustained significant damage from the flooding, so she filled out the CIF application for assistance, writing that she “lost everything except a place to live, but it is badly damaged/destroyed. Anything will help to get us back up.

“The flooding is surreal, something out of a digital movie…but it’s all real. I know the images are all over the news, but it truly is hard for the human mind to grasp until you see it.”

CIF’s mission is to bring awareness and emergency relief to collision repair professionals, so it was more than happy to help out.

When CIF trustee Jordan Hendler reached out via phone, Honaker told her the items that would be most helpful to receive.

“Her needs were mostly surrounding all of the appliances ruined by the water,” said Hendler. “Her washer, dryer, refrigerator, hot water heater and dishwasher were all ruined. Because a local Lowes employee stepped up to get her a big combo discount, we were able to help her replace all those things. It was a really big deal to her.”

The Executive Board of CIF reviewed the situation and granted the $2,573 Honaker needed to replace all those items.

“That’s what CIF is all about – helping those within the collision industry that have experienced a catastrophic life event,” said CIF Chair Bill Shaw. “Heartfelt thanks go out to all CIF sponsors and donors of silent auction items, both assisting to raise the necessary funds for the relief efforts.”

For more information on CIF, visit www.collisionindustryfoundation.org.