Collision Repair Education Foundation Appoints Two New Members to Board of Trustees

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced the appointment of two new members to its board of trustees: Ty Gamill of Caliber Collision and Sean Huurman of Service King.

“We are excited to have Ty and Sean join the board representing their respective companies and the collision repair industry,” said Russ Hoffbauer, chairman of the foundation board. “They truly understand and have experienced the shortage of skilled collision repair technicians and can help the organization continue its work to support collision repair students and schools.”

Through the guidance, support and direction of the board of trustees, the Collision Repair Education Foundation is able to continue its support of secondary and post-secondary collision students, their school programs and instructors.

“The Collision Repair Education Foundation is thrilled to include these dedicated individuals to our board of trustees,” said Clark Plucinski, executive director of the foundation. “The support, leadership and generous support of our board strengthens the collision repair education system.”