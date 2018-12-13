Collision Repair Education Foundation Offering Over $200,000 in Grants and Scholarships to Collision Students This Spring

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that its 2019 grant and scholarship application period is now open to high school and post-secondary collision students who will be attending career and technical schools and colleges in the fall. The foundation and its industry supporters offer over $200,000 in grants and scholarships annually, as part of their mission to promote collision repair education and create quality candidates for entry-level job opportunities.

Application information for CREF grants and scholarships is posted on their website. This year’s deadline to apply is Feb. 14, 2019, and winners are chosen and notified by phone or mail in April and May.

“We want to thank the collision industry for the support we receive that enables us to continue our scholarship and grant program for 2019,” said Melissa Marscin, director of grant programs for CREF. “We could not offer over $200,000 in awards this year without their generous support. I encourage all students to consider applying as the awards can be life-changing helping students to graduating without debt or with a tool box ready for employment.”

CREF aims to support collision repair educational programs, schools and students to create qualified entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities.

For more information, contact Melissa Marscin at [email protected] or (888) 722-3787, ext. 282.