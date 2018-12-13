Body Shop Business
News/Collision Repair Education Foundation
ago

Collision Repair Education Foundation Offering Over $200,000 in Grants and Scholarships to Collision Students This Spring

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Most Influential Women Award Nominations Deadline Approaches

Axalta's Commercial Transportation Coatings on Display During 2018 Rush Enterprises Tech Skills Rodeo

CARSTAR Ranked Again Among Franchise Elite for 2018

Ford Releases Position Statement on Scanning

VIDEO: Photo Estimating, Presented by Honda

Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair Announce Merger

California Highway Patrol Maneuvers to Stop Speeding Tesla with Sleeping Driver

ColorBond Announces 2018 CLeo Award Winner

Ford to Launch New Ford Certified Collision Network

CARSTAR Offers Training Program to Assist Franchise Partners

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that its 2019 grant and scholarship application period is now open to high school and post-secondary collision students who will be attending career and technical schools and colleges in the fall. The foundation and its industry supporters offer over $200,000 in grants and scholarships annually, as part of their mission to promote collision repair education and create quality candidates for entry-level job opportunities.

Application information for CREF grants and scholarships is posted on their website. This year’s deadline to apply is Feb. 14, 2019, and winners are chosen and notified by phone or mail in April and May.

“We want to thank the collision industry for the support we receive that enables us to continue our scholarship and grant program for 2019,” said Melissa Marscin, director of grant programs for CREF. “We could not offer over $200,000 in awards this year without their generous support. I encourage all students to consider applying as the awards can be life-changing helping students to graduating without debt or with a tool box ready for employment.”

CREF aims to support collision repair educational programs, schools and students to create qualified entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities.

For more information, contact Melissa Marscin at [email protected] or (888) 722-3787, ext. 282.

Show Full Article