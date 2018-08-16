Colorado Springs Hailstorm Ranks Second in Area for Damage

A large hailstorm hit southwest Colorado Springs on Aug. 6 with softball-sized hail, causing $172.8 million in damage to vehicles and homes, according to an article in the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The damage is the second highest total on record for the Colorado Springs area, only trailing the July 2016 storm that caused $352.8 million in damage, according to the article. The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association said insurers have received 21,000 claims on vehicles totaling $126.3 million and 6,000 claims on homes and other properties totaling $46.5 million.

Out of that total, 15,000 alone were filed with USAA. The company is still operating two mobile claims centers in southern Colorado Springs.

