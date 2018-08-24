Consumer In-Vehicle Internet Connectivity On The Rise

If you think your customers aren’t literally tied to the web, think again.

Recent survey results* from Metova, a global provider of mobile, connected car, connected home and IoT solutions, revealed that more than half of respondents own a car that connects to the internet — either directly or via their phone.

And, 67 percent said they would switch to a different entertainment service if internet were readily available in their new vehicle.

Reading between the lines, these data points about “the connected car” also are a barometer of consumers’ current and future expectations for in-vehicle technology. And, as adoption rates continue to climb, so too do service and repair opportunities. Even more enlightening to me were other findings from the Metova survey, notably these, which provide a snapshot of general consumer trends and sentiments regarding their vehicles:

More than half of respondents have a 2014 or newer vehicle.

Eighty percent are happy with the technology currently available in their car.

Eighty-eight percent of consumers value new technology in their vehicles.

One out of five new car shoppers would walk away from a potential new purchase that featured everything they wanted in a car (price, brand, design, power, mpg, etc.), if it didn’t have the latest connected technology included.

All of this signals a more discerning customer with a more sophisticated mindset for vehicle technology — those who would be willing to spend the money to maintain their desire for connectivity, security, safety, convenience and accessibility — in an instant.

They will likely have equal demands from a service and support perspective. Will you be ready to surpass their expectations?

*Metova conducted the survey of more than 1,200 of its U.S. customers.

Article Courtesy of Import Car Editor, Mary DellaValle.