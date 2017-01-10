CSN Blue Mountain Collision in Ontario Builds New Shop with Symach FixLine System

Symach announced that CSN Blue Mountain Collision’s new 10,700-square-foot shop in Collingwood, Ontario opening this spring will utilize Symach’s FixLine system. This includes a layout and repair process that combines the company’s Drytronic technology, specialized drying robots and the Symach Paint Application Process.

“With the new Symach system incorporated into our business, we will be able to offer better quality repairs and reduce cycle times as well as have a clean, healthy, modern workspace for our employees,” said Albert Hutten, owner of CSN Blue Mountain Collision. “It is important to offer the best there is to our external and internal customers and, with the Symach system, we will bring our business to the next level.”

Established in 1977, CSN Blue Mountain Collision is a family-owned and operated company that serves the Blue Mountains and Collingwood area. The new collision center is scheduled to open in April 2017 and will replace the existing 5,200-square-foot location.

Symach will provide all of the equipment, including a SprayTron spraybooth, two robots for drying paint, a new paint mixing room, a professional vacuum sanding system, a CarMover and lighting.

“We are very happy to support Albert and Blue Mountain Collision in this new challenge and help design and automate the new shop,” said Osvaldo Bergaglio, CEO of Symach. “We have studied the shop’s layout and business plan to optimize production and efficiency.”

Bergaglio said that within the first month of operation, the shop will benefit from utilizing the Symach system. The cost of repairs are estimated to be reduced more than 40 percent and have an average touch time of 1.5 days.

While attending NACE | CARS in Detroit, Mich., in July 2015, Hutten learned about Symach and what the system and process could do for the collision center.

“I was intrigued by what I saw and, after discussing the system with Osvaldo, I became more and more interested,” Hutten said.

Hutten traveled to Italy to visit the Symach plant and training center, as well as several shops that were using the Symach process.

“After seeing firsthand what this system was capable of, I made the decision that this was the system that I wanted to use in our new shop,” he said. “Osvaldo took the time to really understand our business first, and with that understanding developed his proposal to help us.”

Symach will spend three weeks training the Blue Mountain staff, which includes 10 employees.

For more information about the FixLine system, visit www.symach.com.