Elite Body Shop Solutions to Host Free Webinar on Scheduling

Elite Body Shop Solutions to Host Free Webinar on Scheduling

Elite Body Shop Solutions has announced a new free webinar titled “Simple, Effective Scheduling” that will feature Dave Luehr, founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions, and Ron Kuehn, president of Collision Business Solutions. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. Central Time.

Attendees can register here. If you are not able to attend, you can join the Elite Body Shop Academy and view a recorded version of the live event here.

Every month, Elite highlights a topic to keep collision repairers and those who serve them abreast of the latest information required to be successful in today’s challenging business environment. This month, attendees will be guided through the process of designing their own simple, effective scheduling system based on sound principles of managing work-in-process while ensuring maximum profitability.

The webinar will give professionals the information and tools to:

• Increase profitability
• Eliminate unnecessary expenses caused by excess inventory
• Improve the customer experience
• Improve shop morale
• Reduce the chaos
• Get back control of your collision repair business

For more information, click here.

