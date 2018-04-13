Body Shop Business
Dent Fix Equipment Launches Web-based Video Learning and Event Resource Centers

Dent Fix Equipment announced it has launched a new video-based educational platform and event information center available on their newly enhanced website, www.DentFix.com.

The goal of the initiative is to gather all the repair knowledge the company has acquired over the last 39 years and provide an online resource where customers can not only learn how to use Dent Fix repair tools properly for a better repair, but also easily register for upcoming educational seminars, events and trade shows.

From proper panel preparation for aluminum panels to vintage Maxi videos, the new video section is both educational and fun.

“I am very proud of the work my team has done to accomplish the goal of providing our customers with the power to turn a problem into a solution,” said Erik Spitznagel, CEO at Dent Fix Equipment.

The two pages are available now for viewing at https://www.dentfix.com/videos and https://www.dentfix.com/events.

 

