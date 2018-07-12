Dent Wizard Names New Chief Financial Officer

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of automotive reconditioning services and related products in North America, recently hired Jim Powers as chief financial officer, effective July 2. He will report to Dent Wizard CEO Mike Black.

Powers comes to Dent Wizard with an extensive background in various leadership roles, most recently serving as president and CEO for St. Louis-based UniGroup Inc. and subsidiaries, including United Van Lines, Mayflower Transit and other relocation and logistics-related entities. Prior to UniGroup, Powers held CFO and other executive management positions at companies including Viasystems Technologies, Crain Industries, Berg Electronics and Moog Automotive.

“Dent Wizard’s on a tremendous growth path, which has been continuing for more than seven years,” said Dent Wizard CEO Mike Black. “Jim brings the intellectual capital and experiences that will help us continue the trend. I’m excited to have him on the senior team, and look forward to his strategic support for years to come.”

Powers is a graduate of Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.