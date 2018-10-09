Body Shop Business
Enter to Win an Aluminum Stud Welder from Killer Tools

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Killer Tools has announced a new tool giveaway to celebrate the company’s 20 years of service to the collision industry. Participants can enter to win a $4,000 220-volt aluminum stud welder.

There is no purchase necessary, and the drawing will be held on Dec. 3, 2018.

Killer Tools started with a pneumatic door skin tool 20 years ago and has been designing and creating quality tools ever since. The company now provides everything from tram gauges and dent removal systems, to door lifts and paint booth solutions.

