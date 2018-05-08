Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2018-2019 New Officers and Directors
The Equipment and Tool Institute announced its 2018-2019 new officers and board members.
The officers, elected for a one-year term, are:
- Jim Fish (Lemur Vehicle Monitors) – President
- Kevin FitzPatrick (Autologic Diagnostics) – Vice president, programs
- Robert Vogt (IOSiX) – Vice president, marketing
- Peter Richardson (Car-O-Liner) – Secretary/treasurer
Mark Theriot (Solera) has been elected for a one-year term on the board of directors.
Elected for a three-year term on the board of directors are:
- Neil Davis (Snap-on Diagnostics)
- David Rich (Innova Electronics)
- Chris Bahlman (Continental Automotive Systems)
Ratification vote for appointees:
- Harlan Siegel (Launch Tech USA) – One-year term
- Ed Prange (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions) – Two-year term
The remaining members of of the board, not up for election, are:
- Chuck Abbott (CPS Products) – Expiring in 2018-2019
- Andreas Huber (MAHLE Service Solutions) – Expiring in 2019-2020
- Tom Bertosa (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions) –Expiring in 2019-2020
The institute thanked the following retired directors for their dedicated service:
- Brian Herron (Drew Technologies) – 2011-2018
- Tim Morgan (Spanesi Americas) – 2010-2018
Founded in 1947, the Equipment and Tool Institute is a trade association of automotive tool and equipment manufacturers and technical information providers.