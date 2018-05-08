Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2018-2019 New Officers and Directors

The Equipment and Tool Institute announced its 2018-2019 new officers and board members.

The officers, elected for a one-year term, are:

Jim Fish (Lemur Vehicle Monitors) – President

(Lemur Vehicle Monitors) – President Kevin FitzPatrick (Autologic Diagnostics) – Vice president, programs

(Autologic Diagnostics) – Vice president, programs Robert Vogt (IOSiX) – Vice president, marketing

(IOSiX) – Vice president, marketing Peter Richardson (Car-O-Liner) – Secretary/treasurer

Mark Theriot (Solera) has been elected for a one-year term on the board of directors.

Elected for a three-year term on the board of directors are:

Neil Davis (Snap-on Diagnostics)

(Snap-on Diagnostics) David Rich (Innova Electronics)

(Innova Electronics) Chris Bahlman (Continental Automotive Systems)

Ratification vote for appointees:

Harlan Siegel (Launch Tech USA) – One-year term

(Launch Tech USA) – One-year term Ed Prange (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions) – Two-year term

The remaining members of of the board, not up for election, are:

Chuck Abbott (CPS Products) – Expiring in 2018-2019

(CPS Products) – Expiring in 2018-2019 Andreas Huber (MAHLE Service Solutions) – Expiring in 2019-2020

(MAHLE Service Solutions) – Expiring in 2019-2020 Tom Bertosa (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions) –Expiring in 2019-2020

The institute thanked the following retired directors for their dedicated service:

Brian Herron (Drew Technologies) – 2011-2018

(Drew Technologies) – 2011-2018 Tim Morgan (Spanesi Americas) – 2010-2018

Founded in 1947, the Equipment and Tool Institute is a trade association of automotive tool and equipment manufacturers and technical information providers.