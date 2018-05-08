Body Shop Business
Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2018-2019 New Officers and Directors

The Equipment and Tool Institute announced its 2018-2019 new officers and board members.

The officers, elected for a one-year term, are:

  • Jim Fish (Lemur Vehicle Monitors) – President
  • Kevin FitzPatrick (Autologic Diagnostics) – Vice president, programs
  • Robert Vogt (IOSiX) – Vice president, marketing
  • Peter Richardson (Car-O-Liner) – Secretary/treasurer

Mark Theriot (Solera) has been elected for a one-year term on the board of directors.

Elected for a three-year term on the board of directors are:

  • Neil Davis (Snap-on Diagnostics)
  • David Rich (Innova Electronics)
  • Chris Bahlman (Continental Automotive Systems)

Ratification vote for appointees:

  • Harlan Siegel (Launch Tech USA) – One-year term
  • Ed Prange (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions) – Two-year term

The remaining members of of the board, not up for election, are:

  • Chuck Abbott (CPS Products) – Expiring in 2018-2019
  • Andreas Huber (MAHLE Service Solutions) – Expiring in 2019-2020
  • Tom Bertosa (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions) –Expiring in 2019-2020

The institute thanked the following retired directors for their dedicated service:

  • Brian Herron (Drew Technologies) – 2011-2018
  • Tim Morgan (Spanesi Americas) – 2010-2018

Founded in 1947, the Equipment and Tool Institute is a trade association of automotive tool and equipment manufacturers and technical information providers.

