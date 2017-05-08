Body Shop Business
Associations/Equipment and Tool Institute
ago

Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2017-2018 Officers and Board Members

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Scanning, Tech Shortage Among Topics Discussed at NASTF Meeting

Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2017-2018 Officers and Board Members

I-CAR: New Cancellation Policy Designed to Eliminate Classes with Fewer than Three Students

Auto Body Smart Parts Earns NSF International Automotive Parts Distributor Certification

Automotive Service Association Opposes Louisiana Bill Targeting Vehicle Safety Inspection Program

State Farm to Consolidate Facilities, Displace 4,200 Workers

Report: Driver T-Bones 468-Pound Black Bear in Mississippi Collision

CARSTAR Canada Opens Collision Center in Hamilton, Ontario

SCRS Video: Corrosion Protection a Process, Not a Line Item

SCRS Video: Don’t Lump Scanning, Calibration into One Bucket

The Equipment and Tool Institute has announced its new officers and board members for 2017-2018.

Officers, serving a one-year term, are:

  • President – Brian Herron (Drew Technologies)
  • Vice president, programs – Jim Fish (Lemur Monitors)
  • Vice president, marketing – Kevin FitzPatrick (Farsight)
  • Secretary/treasurer – Robert Vogt (IOSiX)

Elected board members are:

  • One-year term – Tim Morgan (Spanesi Americas)
  • Two-year term – Chuck Abbott (CPS Products)
  • Three-year term –
    • Tom Bertosa (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions)
    • Andres Huber (MAHLE Service Solutions)

Appointed board members (one-year term) are:

  • Ed Prange (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions)
  • Harlan Siegel (Launch Tech USA)

Remaining board members (not up for election) are:

Expiring in 2017-18:

  • Neil Davis (Snap-on Diagnostics)
  • David Rich (Innova)

Expiring in 2018-2019:

  • Peter Richardson (Car-O-Liner)

The Equipment and Tool Institute is a trade association representing automotive tool and equipment manufacturers and technical information providers.

Show Full Article