Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2017-2018 Officers and Board Members

The Equipment and Tool Institute has announced its new officers and board members for 2017-2018.

Officers, serving a one-year term, are:

President – Brian Herron (Drew Technologies)

Vice president, programs – Jim Fish (Lemur Monitors)

Vice president, marketing – Kevin FitzPatrick (Farsight)

Secretary/treasurer – Robert Vogt (IOSiX)

Elected board members are:

One-year term – Tim Morgan (Spanesi Americas)

Two-year term – Chuck Abbott (CPS Products)

Three-year term – Tom Bertosa (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions) Andres Huber (MAHLE Service Solutions)



Appointed board members (one-year term) are:

Ed Prange (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions)

Harlan Siegel (Launch Tech USA)

Remaining board members (not up for election) are:

Expiring in 2017-18:

Neil Davis (Snap-on Diagnostics)

David Rich (Innova)

Expiring in 2018-2019:

Peter Richardson (Car-O-Liner)

The Equipment and Tool Institute is a trade association representing automotive tool and equipment manufacturers and technical information providers.