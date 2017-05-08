Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2017-2018 Officers and Board Members
The Equipment and Tool Institute has announced its new officers and board members for 2017-2018.
Officers, serving a one-year term, are:
- President – Brian Herron (Drew Technologies)
- Vice president, programs – Jim Fish (Lemur Monitors)
- Vice president, marketing – Kevin FitzPatrick (Farsight)
- Secretary/treasurer – Robert Vogt (IOSiX)
Elected board members are:
- One-year term – Tim Morgan (Spanesi Americas)
- Two-year term – Chuck Abbott (CPS Products)
- Three-year term –
- Tom Bertosa (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions)
- Andres Huber (MAHLE Service Solutions)
Appointed board members (one-year term) are:
- Ed Prange (Bosch Automotive Service Solutions)
- Harlan Siegel (Launch Tech USA)
Remaining board members (not up for election) are:
Expiring in 2017-18:
- Neil Davis (Snap-on Diagnostics)
- David Rich (Innova)
Expiring in 2018-2019:
- Peter Richardson (Car-O-Liner)
The Equipment and Tool Institute is a trade association representing automotive tool and equipment manufacturers and technical information providers.