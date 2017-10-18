Body Shop Business
News/Diamond Standard Parts
ago

Former Diamond Standard Team Member Geoff Crane Passes Away

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

New Smartphone-Based Driving Risk Score Detects Drivers Who Are 13 Times More Likely to Crash

Survey: One-Third of Teens Think Driving While High Is Legal in Pot-Friendly States

Nissan ProPILOT Assist technology Makes U.S. Debut on 2018 Rogue

Intel Employs Mathematical Formula, LeBron James to Allay Concerns over Driverless Vehicles

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

Geoff Crane, a former team member of Diamond Standard Parts, passed away at 70 years old on Sept. 5, 2017, in Olive Branch, Miss.

“Geoff was an integral part of the Diamond Standard team for many years,” said Mike O’Neal of Diamond Standard Parts. “Our sympathies go out to Geoff’s family and friends.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., Crane lived in Olive Branch, Miss., and the surrounding area for most of his adult life. He attended Westfield Senior High School in Westfield, N.J., and earned a bachelor’s degree from Bryant College in Providence, R.I. Crane worked internationally in Canada and also in New Jersey, Tennessee and Mississippi in marketing and the car industry.

To read Crane’s full obituary or write an online condolence, click here.

Show Full Article