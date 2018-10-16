Body Shop Business
Georgia Experiences Less Vehicle Crashes After Enactment of Hands-Free Law

Georgia has seen a significant drop in traffic fatalities, crashes and insurance claims following the enactment of the state’s Hands-Free Law in July, according to officials and an article by wsav.com.

As of Sept. 30, traffic crash fatalities are down 11 percent year to date, which is the largest decrease of Georgia traffic fatalities in 10 years. In addition, reports say there have been 128 fewer fatalities in 2018 over 2017, year to date.

“I voted in favor of this law, not because I believe the State of Georgia should control our everyday lives, but because people are dying, being injured and automobiles and other private property are being damaged,” said State Representative Jeff Jones (R-Brunswick) in a press release. “Our insurance rates are skyrocketing well above the regional and national average.”

According to information from Georgia State Patrol (GSP), traffic crashes in July were down 2.5 percent and 8.9 percent in August over the same period in 2017.

