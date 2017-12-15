Body Shop Business
GFS to Participate in Free Shipping Day with REVO Handheld

Joining the ranks of stores and vendors providing free shipping on this global holiday, Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is offering free shipping on REVO Handheld on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 for all U.S. and Canadian customers.

The innovative REVO Handheld rapidly cures filler and coatings in three minutes or less. In addition to fast spot repairs, this versatile tool can be used for a variety of other applications, including:

  • softening glass seals
  • heating up aluminum to repair aluminum-bodied vehicles
  • pulling dents
  • removing ornaments and adhesives

To learn more about REVO Handheld, visit gfs.global/freeshippingday. To purchase a REVO Handheld on Friday, Dec. 15, contact GFS Parts & Filters Sales at (800) 848-8738 or [email protected].*

*Free shipping only valid on REVO Handheld on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

