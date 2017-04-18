Body Shop Business
Global Finishing Solutions Adds Distributors for Automotive, Truck Refinish Products

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Global Finishing Solutions has added Chassis Liner Supply, Purified Air and Quality Finish Services to its Auto and Truck Refinish distribution team.

The new distributors expand the company’s ability to provide service to automotive and truck refinish customers in Minnesota, southern Texas, western Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to Global Finishing Solutions.

“Prior to joining the GFS Refinish team, these companies have built a strong customer base and are experienced at supplying and servicing a wide variety of automotive repair equipment,” Osseo, Wis.-based Global Finishing Solutions said in a news release.

