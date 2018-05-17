Body Shop Business
Auto Industry/Honda
ago

Honda Receives Automotive Excellence Award for High-Strength Steel Innovation in 2018 Odyssey

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and Collision Repair Education Foundation Continue Support of Veterans and Deserving Family Members through 3M Hire Our Heroes Program in 2018

Next Elite Body Shop Solutions Webinar Will Cover Photo Estimating

Fix Auto World, Novus Glass Plan to Enter Irish Collision Repair and Glass Market

Automotive Service Association Mixes Business with Pleasure at Annual Meeting in Orlando

PPG Introduces MeasureColor Mobile Color-Matching App

Ford to Stop Selling Sedans in North America by 2020

Tesla Sees ‘Substantial Revenue-Generating Opportunities’ in Company-Owned Auto Body Shops Set to Open this Year

Houston Contractor Burned by Buying Flood-Damaged Pickup Truck Thought He’d Found a Good Deal

CARSTAR Opens More than 30 New Stores in First Quarter

BMW Opens Certified Collision Repair Network to Independent Auto Body Shops

The 2018 Honda Odyssey

The Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI) recently presented its Automotive Excellence Award to Honda Motor Co. for the automaker’s use of high-strength steel in the 2018 Honda Odyssey.

Honda received the award at the 17th annual “Great Designs in Steel” seminar in Livonia, Mich.

Award winners are chosen from presenters at the previous year’s seminar. Nic Goldsberry, senior body design engineer at Honda, received the award for his 2017 presentation, titled, “The All-New 2018 Honda Odyssey.”

The Odyssey is comprised of 58 percent high-strength steel, leading to high rigidity and a lightweight body, according to Honda.

Honda designed an all-new chassis for the 2018 Odyssey, based on the platform used in light-duty trucks, to maximize maneuverability and steering ease. The automaker employed the Next-Gen Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, in combination with tailor-welded hot-stamped door rings and a new multi-connection bumper beam, to enhance occupant protection.

“Automotive Excellence Award winners use advanced high-strength steel in applications to provide the best value for consumers while also improving vehicle performance and sustainability,” said Jody Hall, vice president of the automotive market at the Steel Market Development Institute. “Steel is driving innovation, and Nic [Goldsberry] and the Honda team are a great example of the capability of these next generation steel grades.”

The SMDI Automotive Excellence Award goes to individuals or teams from automakers, suppliers or the academic community “who embrace innovation and make significant contributions to the advancement of steel in the automotive market,” according to the institute.

Candidates are rated in several categories, including: challenges and benefits associated with cost, mass reduction and performance; overall contribution to the advancement of steel; and implementation in production.

The Steel Market Development Institute is a business unit of the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Show Full Article