Honda Receives Automotive Excellence Award for High-Strength Steel Innovation in 2018 Odyssey

The Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI) recently presented its Automotive Excellence Award to Honda Motor Co. for the automaker’s use of high-strength steel in the 2018 Honda Odyssey.

Honda received the award at the 17th annual “Great Designs in Steel” seminar in Livonia, Mich.

Award winners are chosen from presenters at the previous year’s seminar. Nic Goldsberry, senior body design engineer at Honda, received the award for his 2017 presentation, titled, “The All-New 2018 Honda Odyssey.”

The Odyssey is comprised of 58 percent high-strength steel, leading to high rigidity and a lightweight body, according to Honda.

Honda designed an all-new chassis for the 2018 Odyssey, based on the platform used in light-duty trucks, to maximize maneuverability and steering ease. The automaker employed the Next-Gen Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, in combination with tailor-welded hot-stamped door rings and a new multi-connection bumper beam, to enhance occupant protection.

“Automotive Excellence Award winners use advanced high-strength steel in applications to provide the best value for consumers while also improving vehicle performance and sustainability,” said Jody Hall, vice president of the automotive market at the Steel Market Development Institute. “Steel is driving innovation, and Nic [Goldsberry] and the Honda team are a great example of the capability of these next generation steel grades.”

The SMDI Automotive Excellence Award goes to individuals or teams from automakers, suppliers or the academic community “who embrace innovation and make significant contributions to the advancement of steel in the automotive market,” according to the institute.

Candidates are rated in several categories, including: challenges and benefits associated with cost, mass reduction and performance; overall contribution to the advancement of steel; and implementation in production.

The Steel Market Development Institute is a business unit of the American Iron and Steel Institute.