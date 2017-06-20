Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Delaware State police are investigating a violent collision near Newark, Del., that left behind a mangled mess of metal but somehow caused no serious injuries.

The collision occurred around 7:50 a.m. June 19 near University Plaza on Chapman Road.

A 2010 Cadillac SRX was traveling eastbound on Chapman Road in the right lane approaching University Plaza. A 2004 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on Chapman Road in the left-turn lane and was approaching University Plaza.

As the Hyundai driver attempted to make a left turn onto University Plaza, the Cadillac SRX entered the intersection and the SRX’s front center collided with the Sonata’s right side, according to the preliminary investigation by state police.

The collision ripped off a section of the Hyundai from the vehicle’s rear passenger seats to the rear bumper, causing the Sonata to roll over toward the University Plaza parking lot, according to state police.

The Cadillac SRX continued to travel forward and started to move to the right and collided with the guardrail, then bounced back into the roadway. The Cadillac began to roll over to its left side – still heading eastbound on Chapman Road – and rolled over one and half times before landing on its top on the south edge of Chapman Road, according to state police.

The Hyundai Sonata was split in half, and the rear end rolled over into the University Plaza parking lot.

The Sonata’s front end spun clockwise and came to a stop west of University Plaza and south of Chapman Road.

According to the Delaware State Police, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and two passengers in the Cadillac SRX – a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old – were properly restrained as well.

Police cited the Cadillac SRX driver, 34-year-old Fredia Walmsley, for unreasonable speed. Police cited the Hyundai driver, 34-year-old Jonathan Favors, for failure to yield right-of-way.

The eastbound lanes of Chapman Road were closed for approximately an hour and a half while the crash was investigated and cleared.