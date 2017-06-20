Body Shop Business
Collisions/Delaware
ago

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Delaware State police are investigating a violent collision near Newark, Del., that left behind a mangled mess of metal but somehow caused no serious injuries.

The collision occurred around 7:50 a.m. June 19 near University Plaza on Chapman Road.

A 2010 Cadillac SRX was traveling eastbound on Chapman Road in the right lane approaching University Plaza. A 2004 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on Chapman Road in the left-turn lane and was approaching University Plaza.

As the Hyundai driver attempted to make a left turn onto University Plaza, the Cadillac SRX entered the intersection and the SRX’s front center collided with the Sonata’s right side, according to the preliminary investigation by state police.

The collision ripped off a section of the Hyundai from the vehicle’s rear passenger seats to the rear bumper, causing the Sonata to roll over toward the University Plaza parking lot, according to state police.

The Cadillac SRX continued to travel forward and started to move to the right and collided with the guardrail, then bounced back into the roadway. The Cadillac began to roll over to its left side – still heading eastbound on Chapman Road – and rolled over one and half times before landing on its top on the south edge of Chapman Road, according to state police.

The Hyundai Sonata was split in half, and the rear end rolled over into the University Plaza parking lot.

The Sonata’s front end spun clockwise and came to a stop west of University Plaza and south of Chapman Road.

According to the Delaware State Police, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and two passengers in the Cadillac SRX – a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old – were properly restrained as well.

Police cited the Cadillac SRX driver, 34-year-old Fredia Walmsley, for unreasonable speed. Police cited the Hyundai driver, 34-year-old Jonathan Favors, for failure to yield right-of-way.

The eastbound lanes of Chapman Road were closed for approximately an hour and a half while the crash was investigated and cleared.

    I would be curious to know if that Hyundai was worked on previous to this accident. Scary!!!! Thank God all walked away from this.
    Kimberly

  • Forrest

    Been seeing a lot of these fall apart vehicles lately. I wonder how many of these have been clipped to save insurers money?? Lucky no one was killed here!!!

  • wes

    looks like a top and tail to me. I had a customer several years ago upset after his vehicle was lightly hit in the rear and I refused to work on it because someone had done a hack rear clip on it. showed him where the welds were hallway done , improper, and he was angry because I would not repair his car. unbelievable

  • allday

    Until 2015 or 2016 Hyundai was using all mild strength steel on their vehicles, even on the inner structure.

