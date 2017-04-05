House Subcommittee Discusses Benefits of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

The House Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection recently convened a hearing to discuss the benefits of automated technology available in self-driving cars.

During the March 28 hearing, members learned about the advantages of crash-avoidance systems and how the technology is improving safety on the roadways.

“Advanced driver assistance systems are crash avoidance technologies that can protect drivers, reduce crashes and enhance the convenience of driving,” U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, chairman of the subcommittee, said during his opening remarks. “Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning are examples of advanced driver assistance systems. These systems help drivers make safer decisions on the road by providing real-time information about surrounding roadway activity.”

Jeff Klei, president of the North America Automotive Divisions at Continental, talked about the innovative features available in the market, as well as the testing and deployment process in place for the technologies.

“Our Vision Zero philosophy is embedded in each technology we develop as we continue to enable automated driving,” Klei said. “At Continental, we describe our systems approach through three primary actions – sense, plan and act. Sophisticated sensor systems can help eliminate human error and distractions by providing 360-degree awareness of the road at all times.”

Bill Gouse, the director of Federal Programs at SAE International, testified on the work to provide voluntary recommendations and guidance for automated vehicles. He briefly described the classification system that SAE developed to define six different levels of driving automation.

Kay Stepper, the vice president for Automated Driving and Driver Assistance Systems at Bosch, noted that “many drivers and passengers are already experiencing the benefits of vehicle automation every day.”

“The active safety system Electronic Stability Control is integrated into every new passenger car sold in the United States,” Stepper added. “This revolutionary technology, invented by Bosch engineer Dr. Anton van Zanten, has saved thousands of lives.”