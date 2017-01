Induction Innovations announced it has released a video on YouTube featuring the enhancements that have been made to the Mini-Ductor Venom.

The Mini-Ductor Venom generates invisible heat to release ferrous and some non-ferrous metals from corrosion and thread lock compounds without the dangers of open flame and up to 90 percent faster.

