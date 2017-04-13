Insurance Auto Auctions Launches Search Tool for Salvage Vehicle Industry

Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) recently launched IAA Fast Search, a comprehensive search tool for the salvage vehicle industry.

With more than 30 vehicle search and filter options, IAA Fast Search complements recently announced enhancements to the company’s Vehicle Details feature on IAAI.com.

“IAA is committed to continuously improving and simplifying the buyer experience,” said John Kett, CEO and president of Westchester, Ill.-based Insurance Auto Auctions. “Fast Search reduces the time-intensive task of sourcing specific vehicles by enabling buyers to search with both speed and precision. This ultimately helps them bid and buy with greater knowledge, confidence and convenience.”

Additional functionality of the Fast Search technology, which is available on desktop and mobile devices, allows buyers to recall previous searches and quickly pick up where they left off, according to the company. Buyers also can easily add or remove filters such as odometer reading, vehicle type or loss type to refine or expand results at any point during a search.

“We know time and efficiency are highly valued commodities for our buyers,” said Jeanene O’Brien, senior vice president of global marketing. “So we built them a comprehensive and intuitive search tool to help them make better informed decisions more quickly. Fast Search and our growing suite of customer tools, resources and technology help IAA deliver an unmatched buying experience.”

Since January 2010, IAA has announced 27 new tools and enhancements that anticipate and address the needs of salvage buyers and sellers, according to the company. Last month, the company launched its enhanced IAA Vehicle Details page, which provides buyers instant access to 320 VIN attributes on any vehicle.