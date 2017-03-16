ITW Automotive Aftermarket Names Steven Levine Vice President and General Manager of ITW EVERCOAT

ITW EVERCOAT announced Steven Levine as the new vice president and general manager. In his role, Levine will have global responsibilities for ITW EVERCOAT that include the Evercoat and Auto Magic businesses.

“Steve is an experienced and well-rounded leader who brings a diverse background and a solid track record to the organization,” said Mark Severin, ITW Automotive Aftermarket Group president. “Steve will be instrumental in leveraging EVERCOAT’s solid brand, market position and innovative solutions to grow the business. We are pleased to welcome Steve to the ITW team.”

Most recently, Levine was a vice president at The Chamberlain Group. He also held senior leadership roles at Newell Rubbermaid and The Stanley Works. He attained a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.