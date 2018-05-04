Jeep Pushes Fiat Chrysler Sales Higher in April

Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand had its best April ever, pushing the automaker’s April sales 5 percent higher year-over-year.

Fiat Chrysler reported overall sales of 184,149 vehicles in April, compared to 176,176 vehicles in April 2017.

Led by the Wrangler, Jeep set an April sales record of 82,641 vehicles sold, eclipsing its previous record of 82,537 vehicles in April 2016.

The Jeep Wrangler set a monthly sales record of 29,776 vehicles, while sales of the Jeep Compass more than tripled to 11,521 vehicles.

Sales of the Ram Truck brand dropped 9 percent year-over-year to 43,074 vehicles, while sales of the Chrysler brand fell 18 percent in April to 14,189 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago.