La-Man Extractor/Dryers Remove Contaminates from Compressed-Air Systems

Patented Extractor/Dryers from La-Man Corp. are designed as point-of-use, two-stage filters that efficiently remove moisture and contaminates from compressed-air systems to improve and extend the life cycle of tools and equipment.

Each model offers a standard 5-micron rating with lower micron ratings available. With flow ranges of 15 scfm to 2,000 scfm and pressure ratings of up to 250 psi, the Extractor/Dryer is an ideal solution for an extensive array of applications, including air-powered tools, surface preparation, paint spraying, powder coating and pneumatic-operated equipment, according to the company.

Additional standard features include a built-in differential pressure gauge and weep drain. The differential pressure gauge provides a visual indication of required maintenance, which is easily accomplished with the installation of the appropriate service kit and without removing the unit from the air system. The weep drain allows for a continual discharge of moisture from the Extractor/Dryer and may be replaced by either the addition of a float drain or electronic drain valve for more precise control.